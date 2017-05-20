Get to Know Your Zinester: Allen Roman

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Allen Roman

Find more info at: http://www.allenroman.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My work consists of comics with stories that other people can hopefully relate with, as well as drawings from places I’ve been, in hopes of inspiring others to notice their world around them, and the world out there.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Meeting new people, perusing all the awesome zines on display, and having a good time!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Amy Wibowo of Bubblesort Zines, Nicole Goux/Dave Baker’s works, and Tera Johnson/Christine Liu of Two Photon Art!