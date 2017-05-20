Get to Know Your Zinester: Gnibs and Friends

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Gnibs and Friends

Find more info at: http://cargocollective.com/GNIBSFRIENDS

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

The zines at Gnibs and Friends features work by several different artists hailing from Canada, China and the U.S. We have self-published comics about the mundane quality of life, non-canonical fiction recreations, ghosts who eat feet and pamphlets that discuss dreams and spiritual ecology. Plus other stuff too.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Its exciting to be a part of the L.A. Zine Fest 2017 because many of the contributors at the Gnibs and Friends table will be releasing new work and also for many of us it will be the first time we show in Los Angeles. We’re excited to be a part of a great event that pulls the community together for delicious eye treats!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Will Laren, Zejian Shen, Tetsunori Tawaraya