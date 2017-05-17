Get to Know Your Zinester: Terry Bleu

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Terry Bleu

Find more info at: http://www.terrybleu.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Terry Bleu is an independent screen printing workshop and publishing house founded in Amsterdam by Hugo Rocci. Our quest is to transform the work of artists we love into fresh, one-of-a-kind prints.

We get fired up about all things playful, colourful, naive, and surprising. All profits from published works go straight back into supporting the atelier with new equipment and materials, time-travelling pursuits, and making new books.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

First time we have a table in the U.S!! :~)

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Olivier Schrauwen, Joe Kessler, Patrick Kyle