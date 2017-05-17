Get to Know Your Zinester: Emma Shavick

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

emma 

Who: Emma Shavick

Find more info at: http://shavickdesigns.storenvy.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Zines are an outlet for my personal artwork, writing, photography and various creative explorations.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I love that zines are a vessel to create without judgement and being able to be part of a kind and inspiring creative community is what it’s all about.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Bloomurder, Dyemond Obryan and Keith Herzik
emma2
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s