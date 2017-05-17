Get to Know Your Zinester: Emma Shavick

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Emma Shavick

Find more info at: http://shavickdesigns.storenvy.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Zines are an outlet for my personal artwork, writing, photography and various creative explorations.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I love that zines are a vessel to create without judgement and being able to be part of a kind and inspiring creative community is what it’s all about.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Bloomurder, Dyemond Obryan and Keith Herzik