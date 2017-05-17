Get to Know Your Zinester: Bijou, Vivian & Juliette

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: Bijou, Vivian & Juliette
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Vivian: I create zines based on things that inspire me in culture, music, fashion and news.
Juliette: I love collaborating on zines with my friends. It is great to bounce ideas off each other and try things you would have never tried on your own.
Bijou: They’re meant to be fun and they come straight from me
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Juliette: I can’t wait to meet new people, see some awesome zines and get inspired!
Bijou: Love meeting other zine-makers and fans, and engaging with people about the work.
Vivian: I love connecting with other zinemakers and creatives, trading zines, and meeting the public.