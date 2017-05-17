Get to Know Your Zinester: Bijou, Vivian & Juliette

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Bijou, Vivian & Juliette

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Vivian: I create zines based on things that inspire me in culture, music, fashion and news.

Juliette: I love collaborating on zines with my friends. It is great to bounce ideas off each other and try things you would have never tried on your own.

Bijou: They’re meant to be fun and they come straight from me

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Juliette: I can’t wait to meet new people, see some awesome zines and get inspired!

Bijou: Love meeting other zine-makers and fans, and engaging with people about the work.

Vivian: I love connecting with other zinemakers and creatives, trading zines, and meeting the public.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Dog Knit Sweater, Sunday School Kid, Tony Hoang.

Vivian Shih: I love the work of NeverBrushMyTeeth, Matt Crabe, and of course Bijou and Juliette 🙂