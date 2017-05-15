Get to Know Your Zinester: Lindsay Anne Watson

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Lindsay Anne Watson

Find more info at: lindsayannewatson.space

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

half of my writing happens in my sleep

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’m excited to debut my new book, hang out with my favorite publishers, and get some sun!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Nathaniel Russell, Tara Booth, Tiny Splendor