Get to Know Your Zinester: EAT Art & SFV Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: EAT Art & SFV Zine Fest

Find more info at: eatart.storenvy.com and sfvzinefest.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

EAT Art is committed to distributing material that amplifies voices that are often invalidated and misunderstood. Much of the work featured revolves around “taboo” subjects like addiction, trauma, and mental illness in an effort to relieve the stigma surrounding such issues.

We sell the work of artists both locally and nationally, and we also distribute zines made by kids in an attempt to teach them the power of their voices and the value of their art.

The first annual SFV Zine Fest will be held as part of the Reseda Rising Artwalk on Saturday, September 23rd. Vendor applications are open now until June 5th. Artists and organizations who are interested in holding workshops, panels, etc. can contact us by email at sfvzinefest@gmail.com.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We missed last year’s fest so we’re extra excited to re-connect with the local community. EAT Art has evolved and our body of work has expanded since our last appearance, and SFV Zine Fest is stoked to finally announce a 2017 date and location!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Stacy Russo esp regarding her Love Activism work, Samantha Viloria aka Grump Grl Sam, and Michael Vincent Garcia’s “This Goth Bitch.”