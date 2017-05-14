Get to Know Your Zinester: Thick Thigh Collective

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Thick Thigh Collective

Find more info at: thickthighcollective.bigcartel.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We are the founders and editors of the STAY MAD zine series, which are submission based zines. Each volume has a different theme and we prioritize submissions from Black folks, LGBTQ folks, PoC, and non-white/cis/het/able-bodied men. We also are putting together a new zine that the three of us are contributing to!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

All three of us are from L.A. and we have all experienced the many different ways folks have felt alienated and shut out of creative communities here. Los Angeles is such an intersectional and diverse place, which makes it extra disappointing not to see that reflected in the arts and in creative spaces. We are honored and excited to participate in an event that opens up space for ALL folks to come create, make new friends, and be themselves.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

We are inspired by SO MANY folks but if we had to narrow it down: cindy crabb (Doris zine), Osa Atoe (shotgun seamstress zine and also an AMAZING potter), Carolina Hicks (SBTL CLNG) and Sophia Zarders (Flossie/Dickie), who is a regular contributor to STAY MAD and will also be tabling at LAZF! Sorry, we know that’s four, not three.