Get to Know Your Zinester: Stacy Russo

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Stacy Russo

Find more info at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/LibrarianStacyRusso

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

I hope that my zines will inspire people and make them feel good. I wish for my poetry and Love Activism zines to be accessible to everyone. I want people to know that we all have important stories and that we can all create.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

This will be my third time tabling at LA Zine Fest. I always meet kind, beautiful, and supportive people, which is what I look forward to the most. Being a part of a community has become more and more important to me as I’ve gotten older. When I participate at the LA Zine Fest, I feel that I am part of a community.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Annie Knight! Elise Bernal! Fiona Avocado! That was easy – I could list many more!