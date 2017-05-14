Get to Know Your Zinester: PopOok!

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

a6921c56022f-popook_vacation_copy 

Who: PopOok!

Find more info at: https://www.instagram.com/popookplasticfactory/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
PopOok! is comix and music. it’s an art object. it’s anti-art. its artists/musicians are from coast to coast and it’s now an international publication! it’s in full color. it’s black and white. it won’t hurt your teeth if you eat too much. but it might make your belly ache!! it’s love and hate. it’s soft and hard. it’s paper plastic sound and vision. don’t tell your momma!!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Every year I look forward to the LA zinefest because thats when I set the deadline for the newest issue of popook!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Mark Crabe, Jesse Tise, Alex Chiu.
popook8ea713c9ab50-IMG_5479_2
