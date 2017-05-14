Get to Know Your Zinester: Koshigoe School

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

54dea191b126-ksge_sticker 

Who: Koshigoe School

Find more info at: http://koshigoeschool.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Daily life, bygones, passion and apathy.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
It’s my first time to participate in a foreign country’s fest.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
80’s US punk music scene, JSBJ, Mark Gonzales
koshigoe061a0e77c97f-03520036
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s