Get to Know Your Zinester: Koshigoe School

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Koshigoe School

Find more info at: http://koshigoeschool.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Daily life, bygones, passion and apathy.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

It’s my first time to participate in a foreign country’s fest.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

80’s US punk music scene, JSBJ, Mark Gonzales