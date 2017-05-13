Get to Know Your Zinester: Transcendence Omnimedia

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Transcendence Omnimedia

Find more info at: http://www.jackytran.net

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Most of them come from a place of observation and wanting to share that. They’re also humorous and not afraid to directly engage and make fun of capitalism.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Meeting other like minded people and trading zines!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Martha Stewart, MariNaomi, and Tiny Splendor