Get to Know Your Zinester: Silver Sprocket

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Silver Sprocket

Find more info at: http://www.silversprocket.net

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Silver Sprocket is an art crew, comic and zine publisher, record label, and collection of budz making things while being self sustained disasters out of a bedroom and basement in San Francisco.

We publish fun weird zines about important topics like institutionalized power dynamics, racisim, sexism, consent, harm reduction, anarchism, along with random bullshit we find amusing.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We’ve had tons of fun each year we’ve been to the LA Zine Fest, making new friends and getting exposed to great new zines. I love how politically charged the space is and the quality of materials at all the tables. Its a great group of empowered DIY creators.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

I grew up on Cometbus, Alex Wrek, and Crimethink, but don’t tell anyone that. I’m really excited about 14 year olds on Tumblr who are way smarter than me. Liz Suburbia is incredible.