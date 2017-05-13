Get to Know Your Zinester: Sean Andress

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

 54d7dbcc853a-me

Who: Sean Andress

Find more info at: www.seanandress.etsy.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
The zines I create feature my ink drawings and mixed-media analog collages. The images are often surreal and absurd but hopefully stimulating to the viewer.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’m looking forward to meeting all the people who love zines just as much as I do. I also look forward to seeing what other zine-makers are creating.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Hans Rickheit’s early Chrome Fetus zines. Benjamin Constantine’s Plumpy Oy zine. And the zine Lost Minds by a woman named Zavka.
f6ceda58f4c0-workspace
