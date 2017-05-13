Get to Know Your Zinester: DSTL Arts & Friends

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: DSTL Arts & Friends

Find more info at: http://DSTLArts.org

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Our zines and chapbooks feature the artwork and creative writing of students in our Art Block Zine workshops and our Arts Mentorship Program for at-risk youth, ages 16–21, and the adults in our Conchas y Café creative writing workshop series.

All of our chapbook and zine sales help us continue to provide these programs free of cost to all of our participants. As a nonprofit arts mentorship organization, it is our priority to nurture and develop our community of creatives from underrepresented communities.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We are hoping to expose the larger community to the amazing work our program participants create, while also showing our students that their work brings an added value to our larger creative community.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

We find inspiration in all of the work our youth and adult program participants create, and for that reason we see the value in publishing their work in partnership with them.