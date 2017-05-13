Get to Know Your Zinester: Chillonas Collective

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Chillonas Collective

Find more info at: Instagram.com/chillonascollective

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

As a collective, our focus is on exploring the spectrum of sadness as it correlates to intersectionality. We are interested in understanding how feminine sadness is informed and affected by our multitude of identities: from queerness, to immigration experiences, to class struggles, colonial influences, and beyond.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We are excited for the opportunity to create community for crybabies of color and queer tears! Our intention is to hold space for all kinds of sadness, & celebrate the healing power of allowing ourselves to cry.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Yumi Sakugawa, Mari Nampo, & Hellen Jo