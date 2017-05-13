Get to Know Your Zinester: Chillonas Collective

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

70a4d3e83e23-984E87E1_46A4_4449_BDEF_1F67F090A47B 

Who: Chillonas Collective

Find more info at: Instagram.com/chillonascollective

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
As a collective, our focus is on exploring the spectrum of sadness as it correlates to intersectionality. We are interested in understanding how feminine sadness is informed and affected by our multitude of identities: from queerness, to immigration experiences, to class struggles, colonial influences, and beyond.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
We are excited for the opportunity to create community for crybabies of color and queer tears! Our intention is to hold space for all kinds of sadness, & celebrate the healing power of allowing ourselves to cry.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Yumi Sakugawa, Mari Nampo, & Hellen Jo
3276877c13df-6FBA7990_4531_4948_94D1_F255159AAE2B
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s