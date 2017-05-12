Get to Know Your Zinester: Native Zinestress

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Native Zinestress

Find more info at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/NativeZinestress

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? We are just two Native Nerdy chicks that believe in smashing patriarchy one story at a time.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? We are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest to distribute our zines and meeting some awesome zinesters.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Going Places Zine, Kimiwan Zine and Vice Versa Press Zines