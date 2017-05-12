Get to Know Your Zinester: Native Zinestress

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

878988e744a5-ICC 

Who: Native Zinestress

Find more info at: https://www.etsy.com/shop/NativeZinestress

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? We are just two Native Nerdy chicks that believe in smashing patriarchy one story at a time.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? We are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest to distribute our zines and meeting some awesome zinesters.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Going Places Zine, Kimiwan Zine and Vice Versa Press Zines
a23ea91753fc-workspace
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s