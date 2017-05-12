Get to Know Your Zinester: Marie Njoku-Obi

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Marie Njoku-Obi

Find more info at: https://marienjokuobi.wixsite.com/mariejose-art

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? I just hope that anything I write, draw, or produce in these zines might relate to/encourage/inspire somebody to create something of their own. It’s all about passing along the stream of creativity.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? I have never tabled at a zine fest outside of my native Bay Area before and I’m so excited to meet the other exhibitors and find more zines to read!!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Poliana Irizarry (SJ Zine Con and BAQZF co-organizer), Ara Jo (East Bay Alt. Book & Zine Fest co-organizer) their work will never die, and Ajuan Mance (1001 Black Men project, participated in the “The Black Woman is God” exhibit at SOMArts in 2016).