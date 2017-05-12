Get to Know Your Zinester: Joseph Wilcox

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Joseph Wilcox

Find more info at: http://www.joseph-wilcox.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? A lot of my zines are collections of things. Collections of emails, screenshots, photographs, etc. They all relate in some way to systems of power and how individuals navigate through these systems.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? To be inspired by all of the great work being made for the fest.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Marc Fischer, Nathan Pearce, and all of my zine club students