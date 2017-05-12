Get to Know Your Zinester: Erika Rier

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make their work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

bc22869ad98a-IMG_6983 

Who: Erika Rier

Find more info at: http://www.erikarier.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? I make zines and comics where drawings are paintings are the focus. Most of my zines are one-offs, about an idea I’m particularly obsessed with at the moment like Norwegian or Inanna or abandoning society to live in the woods.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? So many zinesters I admire are tabling and I’m just so excited to get to meet some of them and pick up some of their work. I’m also excited about some sunshine after a particularly rainy PDX winter.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Eileen Chavez, Lindsay Anne Watson, and Anna Vo
90ba63027478-IMG_8475
