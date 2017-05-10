Get to Know Your Zinester: Think Sp4ce

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Think Sp4ce

Find more info at: https://www.facebook.com/thinksp4ce/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

The hope is that people can gain a greater understanding of our thoughts, ideas, and impressions through the messages captured in the zines.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

It will be my first time breaking into a more public setting vs. creating a project for school or work. I’m excited to meet other like-minded individuals who are creating inspiring work that we can all continue to grow from.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Cynthia Connolly, John Marr, and the founders of Needles and Pens.