Get to Know Your Zinester: Sophia Zarders & Carly Lake

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Sophia Zarders & Carly Lake

Find more info at: sophiazarders.tumblr.com & carlylake.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Carly: My zines are at times personal, and sometimes about more universal/social issues. I think it is important to use art to share information in a positive manner, as well as be a bright joy in this crazy world.

Sophia: I want to examine my identities and identity in general through illustrations, poetry, and comics. I want to explore the medium of zines and integrate performance, manuscripts, and other unconventional forms to the medium.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Carly: I’m looking forward to meeting new artist humans and enjoying their cool human creations.

Sophia: Me too! Also, spending all my dough on zines, buttons, stickers, and comics.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Carly: Sam Alden, Myung-ae Lee, Rebekka Dunlap, Paul Courdray, Sophia Zarders!

Sophia: Juliana Huxtable, Fabian Romero, Kay Ulanday Barrett, Le Tiffany, This Goth Bitch & Friends, jayvien mcneill, Brigid Elva, Whitney Billings and Carly Lake!