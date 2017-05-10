Get to Know Your Zinester: Razorcake

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Razorcake

Find more info at: razorcake.org

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Punk can mean many different things and we feel that these differences only make punk stronger.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Cause it’s just so goddamn fun.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Three quick of the top of my head would be: Trust (Germany), Mountza (Greece), and Nuts! (NYC).