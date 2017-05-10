Get to Know Your Zinester: Boy Bison Zines

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: Boy Bison Zines
Find more info at: instagram.com/boybisonzines
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Trying to translate the compressions & swells i feel in my chest.
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Cool work by rad artists — it’s such an inspiration high!
Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Major zine-crush on Yumi Sakugawa — her illustrations hit right on my wavelength. also Moneekah has a way with lines and Tiny Splendor a way with paper ❤
