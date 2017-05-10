Get to Know Your Zinester: Boy Bison Zines

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

6dea197427eb-IMG_0058_edit.jpg 

Who: Boy Bison Zines

Find more info at: instagram.com/boybisonzines

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Trying to translate the compressions & swells i feel in my chest.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
Cool work by rad artists — it’s such an inspiration high!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Major zine-crush on Yumi Sakugawa — her illustrations hit right on my wavelength. also Moneekah has a way with lines and Tiny Splendor a way with paper ❤
8b4fbfd91c60-IMG_1775
