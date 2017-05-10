Get to Know Your Zinester: St. Sucia

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

 b8726b354e8c-12967528_1183789991634052_6702008979516578188_o

Who: St. Sucia

Find more info at: http://stsucia.bigcartel.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
We began St. Sucia to be an outlet where brown women can talk shit and be real (about dating/relationships) but before even going to print on our first issue, we realized it was becoming much more. We feature submissions from all over the U.S., Mexico, Latin America and Canada. We never expected it to have such a following but I think that speaks on the lack of representation that exists from brown women in mainstream media. We started the zine to help fill that gap and tell our own stories.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
We attended LAZF for the first time last year and were met with such support and love. We had the chance to connect IRL with some of contributors and readers we’ve been in contact with since the beginning of our zine. We can’t wait to see our friends and meet new readers.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Alma Rosa (Chicana Catwoman) from Frijolera Press, La Liga Zine, and Julia Arredondo from Vice Versa Press.
aaa8fc394130-12552737_1130301450316240_5451642227909418762_n
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s