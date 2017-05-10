Get to Know Your Zinester: St. Sucia

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: St. Sucia

Find more info at: http://stsucia.bigcartel.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

We began St. Sucia to be an outlet where brown women can talk shit and be real (about dating/relationships) but before even going to print on our first issue, we realized it was becoming much more. We feature submissions from all over the U.S., Mexico, Latin America and Canada. We never expected it to have such a following but I think that speaks on the lack of representation that exists from brown women in mainstream media. We started the zine to help fill that gap and tell our own stories.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We attended LAZF for the first time last year and were met with such support and love. We had the chance to connect IRL with some of contributors and readers we’ve been in contact with since the beginning of our zine. We can’t wait to see our friends and meet new readers.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Alma Rosa (Chicana Catwoman) from Frijolera Press, La Liga Zine, and Julia Arredondo from Vice Versa Press.