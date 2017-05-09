Get to Know Your Zinester: Tijuana Zine Fest

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

734a2890ebb7-tjzf7.jpg 

Who: Tijuana Zine Fest

Find more info at: http://tijuanazinefest.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? That paper beats rock. In other words, walls are put in place to take away hope and break us down, and we hope that through text, paper, and art – and the privilege of crossing and communicating – we can strengthen our cross-border community.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? Meeting more people, inviting people to visit Tijuana. Trading always trading.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Eli Hega, Sendy Santamaria, and Adelice Basura!
563d23b4a25c-tjzf3.jpg
