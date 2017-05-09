Get to Know Your Zinester: Protein Press

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Protein Press

Find more info at: www.proteinbooks.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? Our goal is to make zines that empower diverse creators and artistry. We want to make shit that matters with artists who have something to say.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? We’re excited to be getting more involved with LAZF after years of attending and to share all books we’ve worked on and artists we’ve been working with.