Get to Know Your Zinester: Protein Press

Who: Protein Press

Find more info at: www.proteinbooks.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? Our goal is to make zines that empower diverse creators and artistry. We want to make shit that matters with artists who have something to say.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? We’re excited to be getting more involved with LAZF after years of attending and to share all books we’ve worked on and artists we’ve been working with.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Rayne Klar, Hellen Jo and Nathaniel Osollo
