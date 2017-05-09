Get to Know Your Zinester: Luisa Luisa

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Luisa Luisa

Find more info at: https://www.instagram.com/luisaluisaww/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? One of the most important things about the zine medium for me is that it’s accessible to anyone, so the first thing would be that they can make their own! Another thing I think zines allow people is to express themselves from a place of “radical vulnerability” – being such a possibly fast practice, the way you make decisions and the amount of risk you take I think demands humility. In other words, for me, making zines is at the same time scary and absolutely thrilling.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? I’m looking forward to meeting people and trading!