Get to Know Your Zinester: Alloy Press

Who: Alloy Press

Find more info at: http://alloypress.tumblr.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? We create Zines that involve Illustrations Poetry and Mystic Arts. Creepy Subject matter with Words and Art that will ascend you.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? To meet fellow artists that share the same passions. To appreciate other artists and their chosen art forms. It is so nice to communicate with other artists through our artwork and we each have such unique ways of expressing this. Truly a gathering of kind,open minded,interesting people