Get to Know Your Zinester: Alloy Press

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

3a075b3b3e88-img003 

Who: Alloy Press

Find more info at: http://alloypress.tumblr.com/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? We create Zines that involve Illustrations Poetry and Mystic Arts. Creepy Subject matter with Words and Art that will ascend you.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? To meet fellow artists that share the same passions. To appreciate other artists and their chosen art forms. It is so nice to communicate with other artists through our artwork and we each have such unique ways of expressing this. Truly a gathering of kind,open minded,interesting people

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? ThisGothBitch, Helen Jo, Farel Dalrymple
56c752fdbebe-16122512_103517020147472_6186298712214470656_n.jpg
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s