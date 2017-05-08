Get to Know Your Zinester: Tevy Khou

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

2f8821f5893a-13265859_10154847004818496_3085414854742573816_n 

Who: Tevy Khou

Find more info at: http://www.tevykhou.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
The work I make are comic books with vigilante heroes & zines with short stories about dating, sex, good people doing bad things, and personal life experiences.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
It’s my first time tabling at LA Zine Fest. I’m looking forward to meeting people and seeing if my work is up to snuff.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Miyuki Baker, Carlo Uranus & Hellen Jo
95bb4e5c1600-IMG_9051
