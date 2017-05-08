Get to Know Your Zinester: STUDIUM/punctum Press

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

39ba4a58838b-BE59FB4B_9E23_4EAD_9305_A61E92AE0378

Who: STUDIUM/punctum Press

Find more info at: http://www.studiumpunctumpress.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Tim and Annie make zines both together and separately under the name STUDIUM/punctum Press. They write about film, food, radical politics, books, art, the internet, and more, and usually combine heavily researched nerdiness with personal reflection, humor, and visual art. They also distro zines from friends and comrades from around the country.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We just moved to Los Angeles from New York this past Fall, and are super excited to meet new people, scope out local zines, and to share our work with a whole new audience of zine-lovers. We also have a few new works to debut that we’re really proud of and can’t wait to unveil!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Colin Atrophy (Slice Harvester); our Philly friends Katie Haegle (The La-La Theory) & Joe Carlough (Displaced Snail Publications); Marc Fischer of Half Letter Press in Chicago; Peter Willis (Dead Trees & Dye Distro) in the U.K.; and Zachary Auburn, creator of the brilliantly hilarious “My Complicated Relationship With Food: Reviews of Some of the Things We Put in Our Mouths” series — okay, we couldn’t pick just 3!
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s