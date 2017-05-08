Get to Know Your Zinester: STUDIUM/punctum Press

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: STUDIUM/punctum Press

Find more info at: http://www.studiumpunctumpress.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Tim and Annie make zines both together and separately under the name STUDIUM/punctum Press. They write about film, food, radical politics, books, art, the internet, and more, and usually combine heavily researched nerdiness with personal reflection, humor, and visual art. They also distro zines from friends and comrades from around the country.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

We just moved to Los Angeles from New York this past Fall, and are super excited to meet new people, scope out local zines, and to share our work with a whole new audience of zine-lovers. We also have a few new works to debut that we’re really proud of and can’t wait to unveil!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Colin Atrophy (Slice Harvester); our Philly friends Katie Haegle (The La-La Theory) & Joe Carlough (Displaced Snail Publications); Marc Fischer of Half Letter Press in Chicago; Peter Willis (Dead Trees & Dye Distro) in the U.K.; and Zachary Auburn, creator of the brilliantly hilarious “My Complicated Relationship With Food: Reviews of Some of the Things We Put in Our Mouths” series — okay, we couldn’t pick just 3!