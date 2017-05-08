Get to Know Your Zinester: Pussayfoot

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Pussayfoot

Find more info at: https://www.instagram.com/pussayfoot/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My Zines are very personal. I want to be able to express tough feelings that normally make us uncomfortable. We need to express sadness and depression as well as love so that we can grow from it. So when the hopeless romantic in me and the bitter cynic in me are butting heads I pick up the pen and express it.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I am so excited to participate in LAZF because I will be sharing my art along with other artists I admire, as well as artists I have yet to discover. My hope is that people will connect to my art in some way and be able to take the time to chat with me. LAZF attracts such vibrant personalities and I look forward to sharing my art with them and getting to know them.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

A few Zine artists I admire are; Katie Benn who does magical paintings that are witty and vibrant. Yumi Sakugawa who has a very personal and emotional aspect to their art. As well as Cedar Q Waxwing who is completely unafraid to explore the abstract in illustration and collage.