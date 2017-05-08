Get to Know Your Zinester: Fluke Fanzine

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Fluke Fanzine

Find more info at: http://www.flukefanzine.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

Fluke is a punk zine created by Steve Schmidt, Jason White and Matthew Thompson in North Little Rock, Arkansas in 1991. I hope to inform, entertain but mostly inspire people through my fanzine about punk and life.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

To see the beautiful people! To see zines and get Fluke out to those who haven’t read it.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Aaron Elliott (Cometbus), Jessie Lynn McMains (Reckless Chants) and Erick Lyle (Scam).