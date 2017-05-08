Get to Know Your Zinester: Amrit Brar

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work.

6c2edd4c1218-itme 

Who: Amrit Brar

Find more info at: http://amritbrarillustration.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
Ultimately I made zines because I never felt comfortable in any other space as far as art and design was concerned. Zines were the medium in which I felt happiest and made the work I was most comfortable with.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’ve never been to California but I’ve heard the zine scene is amazing!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
Naomi Moyer, Taikun Kambashi, and Sab Meynert.
e14629cbaed7-workplace
