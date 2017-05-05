Get to Know Your Zinester: Tacocidal Tendenzines

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Tacocidal Tendenzines

Find more info at: https://www.instagram.com/tacocidal/

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? Tacocidal Tendenzines are about the Taco Lifestyle that’s influenced by punk rock, skate and taco cultures in the City of Angels.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? Its no secret how dope tacos are and im looking forward to getting some zines out there and showing people what ive got.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? There are too many to even mention, from artists, photographers and people documenting culture. SO much awesome shit!!