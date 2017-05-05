Get to Know Your Zinester: Rachel Dukes

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work.

 

Who: Rachel Dukes

Find more info at: http://www.frankiecomics.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? They’re all ages, affordable ($2-3), handmade, and might be purr-fect for you.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? To see what amazing new zines everyone has created since LA Zine Fest 2016.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Ben Passmore, Dyemond O’bryan, Pranas Naujokaitis
