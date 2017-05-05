Get to Know Your Zinester: La Liga Zine

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: La Liga Zine

Find more info at: http://www.Laligazine.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? Our body of work is always centered around exploring and deconstructing Latinidad, what it means to be a Latinx. Our essays focus on our influence and the exploitation of our labor, both physical and creative, and our photography highlights the diversity in the way we look and express ourselves through clothes, hair, makeup, etc. Our interviews serve to enlighten our readers about the great things our community does and has accomplished, whether it’s political, creative, visual or community work, and most importantly, our biggest goal is to let every person who identifies as Latinx know that they are represented, they are accepted and they are a part of our community.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? We hope meet more local zine makers, artists, and creatives. We also hope to bring our work to a wider audience.