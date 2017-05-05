Get to Know Your Zinester: Gracie CT

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Gracie CT

Find more info at: http://www.GracieCT.BigCartel.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? They are targeted towards people who need information or solace regarding eating/body issues, as well as patriarchal bullshit of daily life and harassment on the street

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? I love getting out of town to meet new folks (I am based in Oakland), and I’m looking forward to discovering new people as well! This is the biggest zine event for the year for me so I go all out.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Oh gosh where to begin. Definitetly Asuka Osawa, anything from Tiny Splendor, and of course Ara Jo, the zine queen of the heavens. ❤