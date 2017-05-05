Get to Know Your Zinester: Gracie CT

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

57ef9ff87061-IMG_8225
 

Who: Gracie CT

Find more info at: http://www.GracieCT.BigCartel.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? They are targeted towards people who need information or solace regarding eating/body issues, as well as patriarchal bullshit of daily life and harassment on the street

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017? I love getting out of town to meet new folks (I am based in Oakland), and I’m looking forward to discovering new people as well! This is the biggest zine event for the year for me so I go all out.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you? Oh gosh where to begin. Definitetly Asuka Osawa, anything from Tiny Splendor, and of course Ara Jo, the zine queen of the heavens. ❤
fc42f4ac76c3-IMG_8935
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s