Get to Know Your Zinester: Uno Foto Art

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Uno Foto Art

Find more info at: UnoFotoArt.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My zines vary on a case-by-case basis. They’re usually made on a whim because there’s an issue or cause I want to deal with, or just expose. My zines are a personal release of emotion and thoughts (with a sprinkle of sarcasm) and I’m always thrilled to find out when people have read them and can totally relate. I have to say, one of my newer zines, “Break Up The Make Up”, really pushed my personal boundaries of reflection, introspection and design. I’m super proud of it!

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

I’ve had to sit out the last couple years of LAZF, much to my dismay, and each year I kept hearing about how much bigger an event it has become. Not only am I looking forward to being a part of the chaos, I’m looking forward to meeting some internet zinester friends IRL! There’s always a great sense of community at zine fests, which I find humbling and inspiring.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?