Get to Know Your Zinester: Uno Foto Art

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.
Who: Uno Foto Art
Find more info at: UnoFotoArt.com
What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
My zines vary on a case-by-case basis. They’re usually made on a whim because there’s an issue or cause I want to deal with, or just expose. My zines are a personal release of emotion and thoughts (with a sprinkle of sarcasm) and I’m always thrilled to find out when people have read them and can totally relate. I have to say, one of my newer zines, “Break Up The Make Up”, really pushed my personal boundaries of reflection, introspection and design. I’m super proud of it!
Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’ve had to sit out the last couple years of LAZF, much to my dismay, and each year I kept hearing about how much bigger an event it has become. Not only am I looking forward to being a part of the chaos, I’m looking forward to meeting some internet zinester friends IRL! There’s always a great sense of community at zine fests, which I find humbling and inspiring.
In no particular order….. One person is MRAT of Grrl Zines A-Go-Go from San Diego. She has a series of pet health/nutrition zines called “Radical Pet” that focus on holistic and natural tips for your pup. I haven’t seen anything else like it.
Second, Laidric of Meeting New People Isn’t The Easiest Thing (also tabling at LAZF!); the craft of his photozines is impeccable.
Finally, there’s an up and comer who’s ideas I’m already in love with and who also happens to be my former Women’s Studies professor from college–Laura Anh from New Mexico. Her drawing style is delicate and I’m looking forward to her foodie and animal themed zines.