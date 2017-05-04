Get to Know Your Zinester: Matt MacFarland

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.

Who: Matt MacFarland

Find more info at: www.mattiemac.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My objective is for them to be funny, personal and honest.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

Because I never have before and it looks like a good time!

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

John Porcellino, Laura Pall Mall, Lisa Ramsey