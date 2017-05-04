Get to Know Your Zinester: Lawrence Lindell Studios

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here.



Who: Lawrence Lindell Studios

Find more info at: https://m.facebook.com/lawrencelindellstudios

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?

My work is meant to uplift people and give them some joy

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?

From Black Boy With Love

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?