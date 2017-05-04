Get to Know Your Zinester: Lawrence Lindell Studios

b8c2a6247801-IMG_3409

Who: Lawrence Lindell Studios

Find more info at: https://m.facebook.com/lawrencelindellstudios

What would you like people to know about the zines you create? 

My work is meant to uplift people and give them some joy

From Black Boy With Love

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?

Breena Nuñez, Ajuan Mance, Iamhalfasleep

213a337fee2a-IMG_0243

