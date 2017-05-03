Get to Know Your Zinester: Kevin Uehlein

| L.A. Zine Fest

For this survey, we asked each LAZF 2017 exhibitor to answer a few questions and share a picture of themselves and where they make there work. You can see more exhibitors’ answers here

bfa7cb578cb3-kevinselfportrait

Who: Kevin Uehlein

Find more info at: kevinuehlein.wordpress.com

What would you like people to know about the zines you create?
I make funny (usually) comics and art zines, ranging from simple and cartoony, to loud and psychedelic.

Why you are looking forward to tabling at L.A. Zine Fest 2017?
I’m excited to see some new work, sell some books, and debut a new collaboration with artist D.W.

Who are three zinesters whose work inspires you?
George Herriman (Newspaper cartoonist- Krazy Kat); D.W. (San Francisco-based psyche-doodle machine); Dakota McFadzean (Toronto-based cartoonist & storyboard artist).
d885af867671-IMG_20170421_083722519
