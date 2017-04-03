SNATCHPOWER & L.A. Zine Fest Present: “FIGHT IN HEELS”

WHEN: Thursday April 6th 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

WHERE: Craft and Folk Art Museum 5814 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90036



SNATCHPOWER and the L.A. Zine Fest are SCREENING “FIGHT IN HEELS”–for the first time in a museum!

+PLUS+ Screenplay writer, sondriaWRITES will be reading the original short story on which the film was based!

>> Did you know that “Fight In Heels” was first presented as a short story in the #SNATCHPOWER Zine which premeired at last year’s L.A. Zine Fest?! >>

AND: L.A. Zine Fest is doing a zine-making workshop!!! This is about to be three hours of straight AWESOME!!

$7 admission includes: entrance to the workshop, reading screening, current museum exhibitions and 1 drink ticket for 21+

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR FIGHT IN HEELS