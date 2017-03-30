L.A. Zine Fest 2017 Design by Paradise Khanmalek

IT’S OFFICIALLY THE 2 MONTH COUNTDOWN TO THE NEXT L.A. ZINE FEST! TODAY IS ALSO THE DEBUT OF THE OFFICIAL 2017 DESIGN CREATED BY THE INCREDIBLE PARADISE KHANMALEK!

Paradise says; “I enjoyed drawing a young woman of color doing arts and crafts at night to represent how the LAZF has been a great venue for women, especially women of color, to publish and distribute work that isn’t supported by the mainstream publishing, literary, or fine art world. I drew her working at night because I feel like a lot of zinesters relate to working a day job and coming home to work on your passion at night.”

Make sure to check out more of her work at https://www.pardislili.com/ and share, share, share this beautiful design! We are so excited to see it printed on posters, totes, t-shirts, stickers, and pins ❤