Application Extension & Table Sharing 

We’re extending the application deadline to table at L.A. Zine Fest 2017 to FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10TH at 11pm. Applying to LAZF is free so if you’ve been thinking about it, you’ve got some extra time. CLICK HERE TO APPLY

SHARE TABLE SPACE – APPLY TOGETHER!

We encourage those who are in a position to team up with other zine makers/collectives/distros to share table space by filling out a tabling application together. Applying as an individual is not discouraged, but sharing table space will allow for more of your zines to be represented at this year’s Fest.

Additional room behind tables to accommodate shared space is a consideration as we create our table layout this year and an extra chair or two can be provided as needed and as space allows. Make sure to include each person’s name who applies together on the form and let us know if you have any questions by emailing info@lazinefest.com

Since LAZF was founded, the price of half/full table is determined by what is needed to cover venue costs and table/chair rentals. We are making steps towards creating more financially accessible table prices for future Fests and are extremely appreciative of members of the zine community who are in dialogue with us to strategize and push us to be proactive about working towards this goal.