L.A. Zine Fest applications are LIVE!

Applications for the 2017 L.A. Zine Fest are here! They’ll stay up and open until Tuesday, February 7, at 11:59 p.m (PST).

We put together this post full of tips for people applying (have lots of links to your work!) and this heads-up for potential applicants who have tabled every single year of the Fest or four out of five years.

There is no fee to submit an application.

Click here to apply to the 2017 L.A. Zine Fest

Having weird issues with the form? Got a question about something related to this application? Email us at info@lazinefest.com