Things to Consider for the LAZF Application

Hello zinesters! Applications will open up very very soon and so we thought we’d provide some guidelines, hints, & suggestions on how to improve your application!

What makes decision making a bit harder for us:

Dead links ‘cause, quite simply, they aren’t very helpful. Make sure to double check your links before you press the “Submit” button

Links that lead to your website BUT don’t show any of your zines

Your Instagram profile link because scrolling through many photos and pages to find a specific zine takes up a lot of time

If you have zero zines finished but plan & hope to have your zine(s) finished by the time the fest comes around

If you have one zine and a bunch of merch that consists of tees, pins, posters, cassettes, etc. Or if you have ZERO zines and ONLY merch for sale. Remember, 80% of your table should be zines

Accessible prices! We understand zine production costs can vary depending on how your zine is made but we encourage you to offer a diverse price range of your selected zines

We don’t have content restrictions per se, but Zines that contain any kind of discriminatory/offensive content towards humxns will not be tolerated

What helps us in the curatorial process:

Direct links to the zines you will be selling at the fest

Detailed descriptions of what your zines are about. Share with us, we wanna know!

*A note for those who have tabled at L.A. Zine Fest every year, or four out of the five years*



Thank you so much for continuing to believe in and help nurture our beautifully spectacular zine community. You got this!

Bianca, Daisy, Kenzo & Rhea