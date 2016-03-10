THANK YOU everyone for growing with us and sharing space with so many different zine makers. We put our hearts into organizing this Fest and look forward to seeing your photos and reading about all of your experiences. We couldn’t have done it without our incredible group of volunteers! Use‪#‎lazf2016‬ on your photos and stories about the day as the official hashtag.

If you or someone you know has the resources to provide financial support to the work we do, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to L.A. Zine Fest, through our fiscal sponsor Craft & Folk Art Museum (100% of donations go directly to LAZF).

We want to remain a sustainable platform for zine makers’ voices to be heard, discovered, shared and celebrated for years to come – every little bit truly helps. To those who support in other ways nonfinancial, your contributions are valued and appreciated just as much!

Sincerely,

Your L.A. Zine Fest 2016 Organizers

Daisy Noemi, Kenzo Martinez & Rhea Tepp