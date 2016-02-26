GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: WRIT LARGE PRESS

WHO: Writ Large Press

FIND MORE AT: http://writlargepress.com/

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: We’re showcasing three writers this year! Ashaki M. Jackson’s chapbook SURVEILLANCE explores police killings of Black captured on video and the public’s consumption of these videos. Mike Sonksen’s POETICS OF LOCATION includes 25 poems and an extended essay addressing poetry of place, urban history, architecture, social justice, and community arts. Zoë Ruiz’s MEXICAN PAIN PILL and the reprint of DONNA are two personal essays in zine form. ROGER RABBIT is new zine comprised of three flash fiction pieces. They were designed by Winona Leon.

Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.

Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!