GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ORIGINALS MAGAZINE

WHO:  Originals Magazine
FIND MORE AT: www.originalsporvida.com

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: We just want to create a voice for the people of the varrios. let people know we are coming from and show a lot of bad a** artwork and pics! …LA Zine Fest is the place to be. meeting other zinesters and their crafts.

ORIGINALS

 

