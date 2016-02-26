GET TO KNOW YOUR ZINESTER: ORIGINALS MAGAZINE

WHO: Originals Magazine

www.originalsporvida.com

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE ZINES YOU CREATE AND/OR WHY YOU ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO TABLING AT L.A. ZINE FEST 2016?: We just want to create a voice for the people of the varrios. let people know we are coming from and show a lot of bad a** artwork and pics! …LA Zine Fest is the place to be. meeting other zinesters and their crafts.

Get to Know Your Zinester features collages of the 2016 Fest exhibitors.

Clockwise from left; the zinesters, their work, more work, and a source of inspiration!